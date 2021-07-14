Record pass percentage in Kerala SSLC examination

Record pass percentage in Kerala SSLC examination

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the examination, 4,19,651 were declared eligible for higher studies

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 18:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A record pass percentage of 99.47 was recorded in the Kerala SSLC examinations of March 2021.

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the examination, 4,19,651 were declared eligible for higher studies. State Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results on Wednesday.

The examinations were held amidst severe criticism against the government for conducting the examinations amidst the pandemic. The entire academic year was also held online. Hence the valuation was learned to be quite generous this time. However, no grace marks were given as extracurricular activities could not be carried out owing to the pandemic.

While 1.21 lakh students secured A+ for all subjects this time, last year it was 41,906 only. Of the 3046 schools, 2214 schools secured 100 per cent pass. Students from nine schools in Gulf countries also appeared for the exams and the pass percentage was 97.03. While Kannur district topped the tally of districts with highest pass percentage with 99.85, Malappuram district got the credit of having the highest number of students who secured A+ in all subjects.

