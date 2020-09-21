Referendum mooted to solve church power tussle in Kerala

Discussions over the tussle between two Christian factions in Kerala over rights of over 1,000 churches remained inconclusive with the faction that lost the case in the Supreme Court (SC) suggesting a referendum at each parish, while the other faction insisted on implementing the court's order.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held talks with representatives of the Jacobite and Orthodox faction of Kerala Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church to find an amicable solution on rights over churches.

After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court gave control of about 1,100 churches to the Orthodox faction in 2017. The Jacobite faction is not willing to handover the control of many churches under its control. The state has witnessed tensions at many churches with the members of the Jacobite faction, including bishops and priests, resisting handing over of control to the Orthodox faction.

The chief minister held separate discussions with the representatives of the Jacobite and Orthodox factions to find an amicable solution. The Jacobite faction said that the sentiments and interests of the members of the parish need to be considered in a democratic manner before handing over control of the church to the Orthodox faction, and mooted a referendum.

However, the representatives of the Orthodox faction wanted the court order to be implemented amicably and suggested that the Orthodox and Jacobite factions stand united as a single church.

The Jacobite faction is learnt to have suggested to bring in legislations if required to settle the issue overcoming the SC order. Vijyan is likely to have more discussions with the factions before arriving at a decision on the sensitive matter.