Regionalism row over International Film Festival of Kerala being held outside Thirvuananthapuram

Kerala is witnessing a regionalism row over holding the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (Kerala) in venues outside the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

It was owing to the Covid scenario that the festival of international repute, which used to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in December over the last two decades, is being held in four venues - in Thiruvananthapuram from February 10 to 14, Kochi from February 17 to 21, Thalassery in Kannur from February 23 to 27, and Palakkad from March 1 to 5.

Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan, who is a MLA representing Aruvikkara constituency on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, was the first to come out against it, alleging that it was a move to sabotage the 'Thiruvananthapuram' brand earned in the international film field through the conduct of IFFK in Thiruvananthapuram since 1996. Most such international film festivals are known by its venue like the Berlin, Venice and Cannes. Hence the government should reconsider the decision as there are enough facilities in the state capital for hosting the festival.

Congress MP representing Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also joined the issue through a tweet that, "This is deplorable from @CMOKerala. Thiruvananthapuram offers IFFK not just a great venue, but tradition, facilities &above all a passionate population of knowledgeable cinephiles. It’s where Senegalese films attract sold-out crowds & KimKiDuk was mobbed in the street. #IFFKMustStay".

Filmmaker Kamal, who is the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy that runs the IFFK, said that the criticism over conducting the festival at different venues was unfortunate. It was due to Covid situation that such a decision had to be taken. IFFK is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations and the norms stipulate a permanent venue. But it was due to Covid that a exception was allowed, he said.