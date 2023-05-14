Girl found dead at study centre, family alleges mystery

Relatives allege mystery over teenage girl's death at religious study centre

A case of unnatural death was registered and a probe was on to find the reasons for her death, police said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • May 14 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Relatives of a teenage girl found dead at a religious study centre in Thiruvananthapuram have raised questions over her death, alleging that the deceased had earlier complained of harassment at the centre.

Asmiya Mol, 17, hailing from Beemapally, was found hanging in the bathroom of a religious study centre at Balaramapuram in the suburbs of the city on Saturday. The relatives alleged that the girl called her mother in the afternoon on the day of her death and asked her to come to the study centre immediately. Though her mother reached there soon, the authorities did not allow her to meet her daughter. Later they informed the family that she was found hanging in a bathroom.

Thiruvananthapuram rural district police chief Shilpa Dyavaiah said that a case of unnatural death was registered and a probe was on to find the reasons for her death. It was too early to make any remarks on the allegations made by the relatives of the deceased against the centre, she said.

India News
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Kerala Police

