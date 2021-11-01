Release MGNREGS wages: Stalin urges PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate release of payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS).

In the letter, Stalin said Rs 3,524.69 crore released by the Centre to Tamil Nadu during 2021-22 is fully utilised, by crediting it into the workers' account up to August 15, 2021. Since then, no further funds have been released towards wages by the Centre, which led to the wage liability of Rs 1,178.12 crore up to November 1, 2021.

MGNREGS is considered a stable livelihood opportunity in rural areas. The present delay in wage payment is causing hardship to thousands of rural households and may lead them to disown the scheme and lead to urban migration for an employment opportunity, which has is to be averted,” he said, seeking immediate release of funds.