Relief for Dileep as Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 10:46 ist
Malayalam actor Dileep after an interrogation in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, in Kochi, Tuesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Dileep, others in case alleging conspiracy by them to eliminate officers probing 2017 actress assault.

Actor Dileep had claimed in the Kerala High Court that the latest case, accusing him and members of his family of threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, was a "manufactured complaint" and a "complete imagination" of the police.

More to follow...

