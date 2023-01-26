Relief to Congress youngsters in Kerala as another 'son-rise' foiled

Many young Congress leaders in Kerala who rose through the rank and file seem to be heaving a sigh of relief as the chances of a 'son rise' could be foiled with the BBC documentary row involving veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil K Antony.

Party sources point out that it was young leaders in the party like Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil and former MLA V T Balram who strongly reacted against the junior Antony for his social media post against the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

There has been resentment among many youngsters in the party over Anil Antony parachuting to attaining posts in the AICC and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee as digital media coordinator, without any involvement in student politics. It was obviously owing to his father's clout. With Antony recently deciding to keep off from active politics, there has been whispers in the corridors that Anil might emerge as his successor.

For this reason, the youngsters in the party have every reason to heave a sigh of relief that the chances of another 'son-rise' in the party could be foiled, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, the present row also became a shot in the arm for another 'son-rise' in the party - former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen, who is a participant in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Subsequent to the row triggered by Anil Antony, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "A tale of two sons of two CMs from the same state. One is a Bharat Yatri and walking tirelessly, mostly barefoot to unite our nation in the #BharatJodoYatra. The other is reveling in his day in the sun today having ignored his duties to the party and the yatra."

Though Ramesh did not mention any names, it was considered as obvious reference to the junior Antony and junior Chandy.