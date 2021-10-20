Relief to Kerala as IMD scales down rough weather alert

According to the forecast Wednesday morning, orange alert was issued only in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 20 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 13:08 ist
A general view of a house damaged in the heavy rains received in Kottayam, Kerala, India, October 17, 2021 in this still image taken from video on October 18, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a relief to Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department has scaled down the rough weather alert sounded across the state for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the forecast Wednesday morning, orange alert was issued only in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts during the day. Yellow alert was issued in eight districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier, orange alert was issued in 11 of the 14 districts of the state for Wednesday and 12 districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front demanded in the Assembly on Wednesday to initiate a probe into the alleged lapses in the weather alert and disaster management systems of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that so far 39 persons lost their lives due to rain- and and landslide-related incidents. He added that the government will take care of the families that were hit by the calamities.

The House adjourned for the week after paying respects to those killed in the calamities.

