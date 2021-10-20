Renovated Yadadri temple to be inaugurated next year

The renovated Yadadri temple would be inaugurated in March, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Tuesday.

After inspecting the progress of works at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple located about 65 km northeast of Hyderabad, Rao said that a Mahakumbha Samprokshana would be held on March 28 with Sudarshana Yagam commencing on March 20.

Rao had, in his first term, initiated the grand project to redevelop the hill shrine on the lines of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. The mega-renovation is costing over Rs 1,000 crore. The reconstruction was originally planned to be completed by 2019. The project is nearing completion now.

The chief minister said that on behalf of his family, a donation of 1.160 kg gold would be offered towards the 125 kg gold required for the aureate coating of the main sanctum’s gopuram.

“There was discrimination in spiritual aspects too when Telangana was under united Andhra Pradesh. Even the Godavari Pushkarams were not held here. Our state has a very great religious heritage and to spread that glory we have taken up the reconstruction of Yadadri temple,” Rao told reporters.

During his New Delhi tour in September first week, Rao had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the renovated temple’s inauguration, and the PM, officials said, “gave assurance of his attendance.”