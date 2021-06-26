Renowned ENT surgeon Kameswaran passes away

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 26 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Renowned ENT surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr S Kameswaran died here on Saturday due to old age, sources close to him said. He was 97. His end came this morning. He is survived by a son and a daughter. Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Kameswaran spent his lifetime for the welfare of the people. He was a doctor with a social consciousness and he was honoured with many awards, said the Governor.

"His contribution to the development of the medical field will always remain unforgettable," the Governor said. Chief Minister M K Stalin, conveying his condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family, said Kameswaran had served the public with dedication. He was an unparalleled long-time acquaintance of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu
Death

