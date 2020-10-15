Renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passes away

Renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, who has been widely acknowledged as the one who introduced modern aspects to Malayalam literature, passed away on Thursday at Thrissur in Kerala. He was 94.

A recipient of Jnanpith, Padma Shri and many other prestigious honours, Akkitham, as he is popularly known, penned around 45 poems, starting from the age of eight.

A line from the poem, 'Velicham Dukhamanunni, Thamasalo Sugapradham' (Light is sorrow, Darkness is happiness), became a popular usage in Malayalam owing to its in-depth meaning and simplicity. His works started receiving attention from the 1950s with his poem, 'Irupetham Nootandinte Ithihasam,' a 20th century's epic.

A native of Palakkad district in central Kerala, Akkitham has written many short stories and worked as a journalist with a couple of magazines. He also worked at All India Radio.

Akkitham was conferred the Jnanpith Award 2019 at his house on September 24 considering his ill health. Reacting to the award being conferred to him, Akkitham had said that many eminent personalities of Malayalam literature deserved the award, but he was fortunate to get the honour owing to his longevity.

He also said that he did not believe that everything he had written was right and there could be errors in them.