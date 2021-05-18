Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan passes away at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist, and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, has died, family sources said.

He was 98 and is survived by two sons.

Rajanarayanan was ailing from age-related health conditions for some time and breathed his last at the government quarters here Monday night, the sources said.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the writer's residence and paid her last respects. Later, she told reporters that a representation was made by Tamil writers that the house where Ki Ra lived be converted into a memorial library. "This request would be considered," she said.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed grief over the demise. In his condolence message, the CM said in the death of Ki Ra the world of literature has lost an eminent thinker, writer and essayist.

Rajanarayanan served as Professor of Folklore Department in Pondicherry University in the 1980s. He was an eminent writer of short stories, novels, folklores and essays. He won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1991 for his novel 'Gopallapurathu Makkal'. He was known for the depiction of the people and culture of 'Karisal bhoomi'-- the hot and dry land of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the veteran's death and said the final rites of Ki Ra, a native of the neighbouring state, will be held with state honours.

The DMK leader paid tributes to the writer and said his demise has put a "full stop to Karisal literature." Ki Ra was born in Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district in 1923. "We have lost the greatest storyteller of Tamil... his fame will live in our hearts till the time of this land and the Karisal literature," Stalin said in a statement in Chennai.

Rajanarayanan has not died but continues to live through his words, he said.

Further, a memorial building for the author will be constructed in his native village while a statue of Rajanarayanan will be erected at Kovilpatti in his honour, Stalin added. AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswami, PMK founder Ramadoss, MDMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko and many others also condoled Rajanarayanan's death.