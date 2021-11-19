Repeal farm laws on first day of Winter Session: Stalin to PM Modi

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who piloted a resolution demanding repeal of three farm laws, on Friday demanded that the Union Government take steps to withdraw the legislation on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 29.

Besides Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan and leaders of other political parties too welcomed the decision announced by Modi in a televised address to the nation. AIADMK, which supported the Bills in both houses of Parliament, also welcomed the decision with its coordinator O Panneerselvam thanking the Prime Minister for reinforcing the fact that he is the “friend of farmers.”

“History teaches us that people's wishes shall prevail in a democracy,” Stalin tweeted. Hours later, in a statement, he said that it was the “unrelenting protests” by farmers that forced a “change of mind” in the Union Government which has been maintaining that there was no going back on the farm laws.

“The DMK, from the beginning, opposed the three bills and spoke against them in Parliament. DMK voted against the Bills and even went to the Supreme Court. We asked the then AIADMK government to pass a resolution in the Bill, but they did not do,” Stalin said.

He also accused the AIADMK of “supporting the Bills much more than the BJP” and took a swipe at the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for his comments that farmers will not be affected by the laws. Stalin also recalled his government bringing a resolution in the Assembly in August this year demanding that the Centre repeal all three laws.

The Chief Minister, in his statement, said that the prime reason for the Union Government’s U-turn is the protests by farmers at the Singhu border in Delhi which will complete a year on November 26.

“Whatever be the reason for the withdrawal of the laws, it is to be welcomed. The Union Government should call farmers’ associations and hold discussions. It should take steps to repeal the laws on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament,” Stalin said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi termed the withdrawal of the farm laws as “a huge victory for our farmers and a great victory for our democracy. It restores our faith that the king's voice should echo the voice of the people.”

While Thirumavalavan termed the decision as a result of people’s protest, actor Karthi, who has been voicing his support to farmers on various issues, thanked the Union Government for its decision.

