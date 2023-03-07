Repercussions of Karnataka Lokayukta's action in Kerala

The Karnataka Lokayukta's action against a ruling front MLA has its repercussions in neighbouring Kerala too as it re-triggered discussions on the delay in Kerala Lokayukta issuing order in a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many of his cabinet colleagues.

It is almost one year since the hearing in the petition related to alleged misuse of Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during Vijayan's first term as CM was over. But the order was still pending.

After the Karnataka Lokayukta's action against ruling front MLA, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said in a statement that it was surprising that the Kerala Lokayukta order in the case against the Chief Minister was not coming even a year after the hearing ended on March 18 last year. He also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was making Lokayukta toothless by amending the law.

Anti-corruption activist R S Sasikumar, who filed the petitions in the Lokayukta, told DH that he would be moving the Kerala High Court if the Lokayukta did not issue orders even one year after the hearing of the case was over in last March 18. He said that it was a clear case of giving financial assistance by flouting CMDRF norms.

The left-front government even seems to be quite concerned whether the Lokayukta would come out with an adverse order. In a hasty move, soon after the hearing in the case was over the government brought in an amendment to the Kerala Lokayukta Act by including provisions empowering the Assembly to review Lokayukta orders disqualifying ministers. But Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is yet to give nod to the amendment.

The alleged misuse of CMDRF pertained to sanctioning Rs. 20 lakh to a police official killed after a pilot vehicle of then CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan met with an accident, financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh given to the family of a deceased politician and financial assistance of Rs. 9 lakh to the family of a deceased MLA apart from giving a job to his son.