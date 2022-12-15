Rescue operation under way to save man trapped between rocks in Telangana

A rescue operation was under way on Thursday to save a man, who got stuck between rocks in a forest area in Kamareddy district two days ago, police said.

The man C Raju of Reddypet village, accidentally fell into a gap between two rocks and got trapped in it on Tuesday in Ramareddy mandal of the district. After getting information about the incident from his family members on Wednesday, police along with officials from other departments launched a rescue operation.

Controlled blast was conducted to break the rocks as part of efforts to rescue the man, a police official, supervising the rescue operation said, adding initially the operation started with the help of earth-moving equipment to break the boulders.

"The rescue operation is in final stage and he will be taken to hospital after getting him outside the rocks. He is visible and he is talking. Efforts are on to safely rescue him. Controlled blasting was conducted by ensuring that broken rock does not fall on him," the official said. Officials supplied oxygen and liquid food to him and a relative of the man spoke to him after listening to his voice and reaching near him inside the rocks.