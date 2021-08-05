Resentment brews among Kerala traders over Covid rules

At least 20 persons, mainly small scale traders, in Kerala ended life by suicide over the last couple of months reportedly due to the financial stress caused by Covid, the latest being a woman running a beauty parlour and two traders in the last two days.

Even as the state eased the lockdown restrictions on Tuesday, the resentment among traders continues over the fresh norm that customers should have certificate of at least one vaccine dose or Covid negative certificates of 72 hours prior RT-PCR test for visiting shops as well as all commercial establishments, including banks.

Even as the opposition Congress staged a walkout from the house in protest against the norm on Thursday, Health Minister Veena George said that there would not be any further relaxations now.

Traders in Kerala have been up in arms against the lockdown that has been prolonging for about three months. Many traders, especially small and middle scale traders, are in severe financial crisis. Most of those died by suicide owing to mounting financial obligations.

In the latest instance, a 44 year old woman in Kollam ended her life, which is suspected to be due to mental stress caused by mounting financial obligations over the investments she made for starting a beauty parlour about an year back. Two small scale traders at Idukki and Palakkad were also reported to have taken the extreme steps earlier, owing to financial obligations.

The traders in Kerala indeed heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday morning as the Health Minister announced the relaxations allowing shops to function on six days, while it was alternative working day for many categories of shops so far. Though there will be a total shutdown on Sundays, exception was given for August 15 in view of Independence day and August 22 in view of Onam festival.

While the health minister's announcement was that it would be 'desirable' to have only vaccinated or those with Covid negative test results to visit shops, the government order issued by evening prescribed mandatory vaccine certificate or 72-hours prior RT-PCR negative test mandatory for customers as well as staff of shops and other commercial establishments. This dashed the hopes of the traders to revive the business soon, especially since Onam festival is approaching.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that it was quite impractical to have only vaccinated or those with RT-PCR test negative certificate to go for shopping and visit banks and commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, though the fresh norms came into effect from Thursday morning, it was not strictly enforced during the day.