Resentment in Congress-led Opposition in Kerala surfaces, again

Resentment in Kerala's Opposition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front, is surfacing yet again due to the infighting in the Congress leadership.

Mani C Kappan, an MLA in the UDF coalition, openly expressed his resentment over the lack of coordination in the Front. He also said that many coalition partners in the UDF were unhappy with the present situation.

Kappan, who had quit the NCP and formed the Nationalist Congress Kerala party last year, cited differences among Congress leaders.

The squabble between former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and current Opposition leader V D Satheesan over who should take stands on the party's issues continued.

Even as Kappan added that such issues were not there in the ruling Left Front, he clarified that he had no plans to return to the Left Front.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader reacted that if Kappan had any issues, he should have brought them up instead of making open remarks.

Leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League and the RSP, the key coalition partners of the UDF, had also expressed their concerns over the infight in the Congress earlier. There were also widespread speculations that some coalition partners in the UDF were exploring the option of joining the Left Front.

