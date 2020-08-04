Resentment over engaging police for Covid-19 contact tracing in Kerala

The decision of Kerala government to entrust the responsibilities of Covid-19 contact tracing, containment and checking quarantine violations to the police has triggered protests.

While Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the left front government was implementing police rule in Kerala, BJP leaders flayed that Covid-19 could not be curbed using police lathi. Outfits of doctors also expressed protest over the decision to entrust the duties of health workers to police.

Meanwhile, there was resentment in police also over overburdening with work.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the decision to entrust the additional responsibilities to the police. He maintained that laxities in the fight against Covid-19 led to a fresh spike of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, 1,083 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala, while 1,021 recovered. Three more deaths were also reported, taking the toll in the state to 87.