Resentment over strikes in Kerala; HC directs govt to prohibit employees from joining stir

Unlike most other states, the 48-hour all-India general strike called by the joint action council of trade unions on Monday and Tuesday hit normal life in Kerala, triggering widespread resentment and a social media campaign against the state.

With the pro-left trade unions leading the general strike, the Left Front government in Kerala backed the strike by not issuing any warning to prevent government officials from participating. Many were allowed to work the previous Sunday to take part in this strike. As nearly all government offices remained defunct, the Kerala High Court intervened and directed the government to issue orders prohibiting employees from taking part in strikes.

Shops and commercial establishments across the state remained shut and vehicles did not ply, save for a few private vehicles. Trade union activists also forcefully closed banks and commercial establishments and isolated incidents of minor tensions were reported.

Few sectors including tourism asked to be exempted from the strikes but their requests fell on deaf ears. Kerala Travel Mart Society, which is engaged in promoting state tourism, had even given a presentation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyaz recently, seeking an exemption for the sector from the stir. However, there was no positive outcome, lamented the society president Baby Mathew, adding that there were large-scale cancellations of bookings by domestic and international tourists owing to the strike.

Meanwhile, a social media campaign against Kerala over the strike was going viral on social media. Pictures of deserted roads of Kerala and busy roads of other states during the day were being widely shared.

Check out DH's latest videos