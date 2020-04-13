Residents protest cremation of coronavirus positive doctor in Tamil Nadu

Resistance from locals has delayed the last rites of a coronavirus positive doctor, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai, on Monday.

The doctor, who hailed from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, breathed his last at a private hospital authorised by the Tamil Nadu government to treat COVID-19 patients on the outskirts of the city.

As hospital staff with protective gear took the mortal remains of the doctor to Ambattur crematorium, a large number of people, throwing curfew to the wind, gathered and protested against conduct of last rites of a COVID-19 patient in their area. Despite authorities trying to convince them, the locals didn’t relent forcing the hospital staff to take back the body to the morgue.

The family of the doctor has been quarantined and the hospital staff took the responsibility of taking the body to the crematorium. At her regular press briefing, Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said the doctor’s death would be recorded in Andhra Pradesh and he resides in the neighbouring state.