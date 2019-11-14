Residual AP's first woman CS takes charge

The 1984 batch IAS officer Nilam Sawhney has taken charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday. She will be the first woman CS after the bifurcation of the state.

"I am happy to return to the same place. I began my career in civil services as a deputy collector of Krishna district," she said after taking charge at the interim government complex.

She was repatriated to AP from central services just two days ago upon the request of the state government. She was working as a secretary in the ministry of social justice.

Sawhney 's name was prominently heard after LV Subrahmanyam was shunted out and appointed as director-general of the state HRD institution. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had lunch with her before Subrahmanyam's sacking orders were issued.

State CCLA special secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad acted as in charge till Sawhney took charge.