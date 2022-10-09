Tharoor backed by Kerala Cong booth committees for prez

Resolution backing Tharoor by Congress booth committees in Kerala

Booth committees at Thottaykkadu at Puthuppally in Kottayam district passed the resolutions unanimously and sent it to the party leadership

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 09 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 19:35 ist
Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Two booth committees of the Congress in Kerala have formally passed resolutions backing Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election.

Booth committees at Thottaykkadu at Puthuppally in Kottayam district passed the resolutions unanimously and sent it to the party leadership.

Incidentally, Puthuppally is the home town of former Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy and he has been representing Puthuppally in the Assembly since 1970. The local leaders were learnt to have conveyed their stand to Chandy as well.

Also Read | Contest with Tharoor is for betterment of country and Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

Thottaykkadu Ward Committee President Benny P Thomas, who moved the resolution, said that Tharoor's age and professional capabilities would be beneficial for the Congress and hence they were backing him.

The other day flex boards in support of Tharoor also appeared in the district.

Kottayam District Congress Committee President Nattakom Suresh said that so far the party did not receive any formal information of booth committees passing resolution backing Tharoor. There were only media reports and if it is true explanation will be sought from the committees, he said and added that the booth committees had no role in the president election.

Suresh also said that the party has no connection with flex boards in support of Tharoor.

Despite Tharoor being a member of Parliament from Kerala, he did not get much support from the state, especially from senior leaders. But he is enjoying the support of many young leaders.

