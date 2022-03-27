Restarting flight services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru will boost tourism in Puducherry: L-G

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said resumption of flight services from the Union Territory to Hyderabad and Bengaluru would boost the UT's development, particularly in the tourism sector.

Arriving at the Puducherry airport in a flight on resumption of services from Hyderabad, Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, told reporters that she was confident that Puducherry would soon be linked to a number of major cities. "I have made out a strong case during my talks with the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Hyderabad a few days ago that Puducherry be linked to other major cities".

The L-G brought a ventilator produced by IIT Hyderabad and handed it over on her arrival to Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who welcomed her.

Besides the CM, Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravana Kumar, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu and several legislators were also present at the airport.

The L-G said IIT-Hyderabad had donated five ventilators to Puducherry and she had brought one today. She hoped that the Tamil Nadu government would concede the plea of Puducherry administration for allocating required extent of land adjoining the airport here for the expansion of the runway. "The expansion would be of help for Tamil Nadu also as it would pave the way for inflow of tourists," she said.

The daily flight services resumed by Spicejet airlines on Sunday after a gap of more than two years, she said, adding that the operations restarted due to sustained initiatives taken by the Chief Minister and the territorial government. Flight services would be available daily between Puducherry and Hyderabad and also between Puducherry and Bengaluru, an official source said.

