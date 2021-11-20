Restrictions at Sabarimala relaxed as rains recede

The restrictions imposed on pilgrims at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala due to heavy rains were relaxed by Saturday noon as the showers receded.

However, the pilgrim turnout at the hill shrine remained low.

The Pathanamthitta district administration had imposed a prohibition on pilgrims at Sabarimala on Saturday morning in the wake of the continuous rainfall that led to a rise in water levels in Pamba river. A red alert was issued in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir and Pamba dam.

District collector Divya S Iyer had informed that pilgrims who had booked in the virtual queue for darshan during the day would be given an opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once weather conditions are conducive.

By noon the rains receded and hence pilgrims were allowed to visit the shrine.

Sabarimala pilgrimage began on Tuesday and the turnout remained low owing to rough weather. Though up to 30,000 pilgrims would be allowed to the temple every day, on most days, the number of pilgrims stood at only around 5,000.

