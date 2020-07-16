Results of Class XII exams in Tamil Nadu declared; girls outperform boys

The results for Class XII exams in Tamil Nadu that were held in March were declared on Thursday, with 92.3 percent students clearing them and girls outshining boys by a margin of over five percent.

The Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 2-24, 2020. A total of 7,79,931 students had appeared for the exams through schools.

Tirupur topped the charts among the districts, scoring a 97.12 pass percentage, according to the statistics released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The overall pass percentage was better than last year, which stood at 91.3 percent.

This year too, girls put up a better show than boys, with 94.80 percent of the 4,24,285 candidates clearing the exams.

The pass percentage of boys was 89.41 percent.

The difference in pass percentage between girls and boys stood at 5.39 percent.

Besides Tirupur, Erode (96.99 percent) and Coimbatore with 96.39 percent shared the top honours vis-a-vis pass percentage.

Further, 62 prison inmates also appeared for the exams and 50 of them passed, the DGE said.