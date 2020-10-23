Resume EMU operations in Chennai: CM to Railways

Resume EMU operations in and around Chennai: CM to Railways

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Oct 23 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 20:40 ist

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday requested the Indian Railways to resume sub-urban trains in and around the state capital to facilitate the “quick revival” of the economy.

While buses are plying across the state and the metro has resumed services in Chennai, sub-urban trains have not resumed operations causing inconvenience to thousands of people who commute from neighbouring districts. However, the Southern Railway has started running special trains on regular routes.

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reminded that the state government has already requested to resume Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and sub-urban trains in and around Chennai.

“Resumption of EMU/sub-urban trains will greatly help the general public and facilitate the quick revival of the economy. Hence, I request you to give instructions to the Southern Railway to resume Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)/sub-urban Trains in and around Chennai, duly adopting standard operating procedures (SOP) for Covid-19,” Palaniswami told Goyal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Indian Railways
Edappadi K Palaniswami

What's Brewing

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

WhatsApp allows to permanently mute chat notification

WhatsApp allows to permanently mute chat notification

 