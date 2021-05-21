Retaining minority welfare portfolio seems like another political strategy of Pinarayi Vijayan

The decision of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take over the minority welfare portfolio is widely considered as a political strategy to strengthen his rapport with the minority communities.

Generally the minority welfare portfolio used to be with ministers from Muslim community and this time also the initial reports were that the portfolio would be given to V Abdurahman who is from the Muslim dominated Malappuram district. In the previous Cabinet the portfolio was held by K T Jaleel, who is also from Malappuram district. While the Congress-led UDF used to be in power in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League used to hold the portfolio.

The present decision of Vijayan to keep the portfolio with him is also considered to be in view of the concerns expressed by a section of Christian forums that the minority affairs department had been more focused on the welfare of the Muslim community.

Vijayan however said that the decision to retain the minority welfare portfolio with him was not taken as per the demand or wish of the Christian forums, but as part of a general consensus. All minority communities should be welcoming the decision that the minority welfare portfolio would be handled by the Chief Minister himself. He also said that there was no reason for concerns that the department was so far focused on the welfare of any particular section only.

It may be recalled that Vijayan had been making efforts to make inroads into the minority vote banks, both Muslim and Christian. During the last five years of governance, he also developed a good rapport with the representatives of the minority sections.

Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said that taking back a portfolio that was being handled by members of a particular community over the years amounted to insult to the community.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier Veena George will be holding the health portfolio in place of K K Shailaja who had earned much popularity.