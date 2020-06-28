Retired cop dies of Covid-19 in Puducherry

Retired cop dies of Covid-19 in Puducherry, 29 fresh cases reported

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 15:52 ist
A total of 512 samples were tested and of them 29 turned positive, taking the total cases to 648, it said. Active cases in Union Territory stood at 385 with the discharge of 252 patients and death of 11 people so far.

A retired police constable died of Covid-19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in the Union Territory on Sunday, the government said. The 61-year old man succumbed to the virus at the JIPMER on Saturday, it said in a bulletin giving details of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am.

A total of 512 samples were tested and of them 29 turned positive, taking the total cases to 648, it said. Active cases in Union Territory stood at 385 with the discharge of 252 patients and death of 11 people so far.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 209 patients were being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital and 97 at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the bulletin said. Another 37 people were in COVID Care centres while two patients each had been admitted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Karaikal had 35 active cases followed by Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Puducherry
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Five things to know about Poland

Five things to know about Poland

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

 