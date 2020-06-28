Retired cop dies of Covid-19 in Puducherry, 29 fresh cases reported

A retired police constable died of Covid-19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in the Union Territory on Sunday, the government said. The 61-year old man succumbed to the virus at the JIPMER on Saturday, it said in a bulletin giving details of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ended at 10 am.

A total of 512 samples were tested and of them 29 turned positive, taking the total cases to 648, it said. Active cases in Union Territory stood at 385 with the discharge of 252 patients and death of 11 people so far.

As many as 209 patients were being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital and 97 at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the bulletin said. Another 37 people were in COVID Care centres while two patients each had been admitted to hospitals in Cuddalore and Chidambaram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Karaikal had 35 active cases followed by Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).