Retired Navy official booked for provocative speech in Tamil Nadu

A retired Navy official was on Wednesday booked for his comments that the Tamil Nadu government should not push ex-servicemen into “using bombs and guns” in which they are trained during a protest against the murder of an army personnel by a DMK councillor in Hosur.

Police said a case was registered against Colonel B Pandian who participated in a protest organised by the BJP condemning the murder of Lance Naik M Prabhu, who succumbed to his injuries suffered from an attack on him by R Chinnasamy, DMK councillor of Nagajonahalli town panchayat, over a petty issue on February 14.

At the protest rally in Chennai on February 21, Col (retired) Pandian had warned the Tamil Nadu government not to test their patience.

“The Indian Army is one of the most disciplined forces in the world. I am threatening but I am just warning the Tamil Nadu government. Don’t mess with army men. We are all trained in exploding bombs, shooting (enemies), and fighting (enemies),” he said.

“We know all how to do these things but we have no intention of doing them. But I warn the Tamil Nadu government not to push us towards doing them,” the former Navy officer added.

Other speakers at the protests also made emotionally-charged speeches while asking the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop attacks against army men.

The action by the police came a day after the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night termed the “gruesome killing” of Prabhu as a “matter of serious concern”, almost a week after the Krishnagiri District police said the murder had no “political angle” which took place over a petty issue.

“Some Ex-Servicemen met the Governor and shared their collective anguish at the gruesome killing of M. Prabhu, a serving soldier by an armed gang led by a DMK councillor and lukewarm response of the state law enforcement. Indeed, it is a matter of serious concern,” the Raj Bhavan had said in a late-night tweet on its verified page.

The tweet by the Governor’s office came hours after a high-level delegation from the BJP led by its state chief K Annamalai met him and submitted a representation on the matter. However, the tweet didn’t mention the BJP delegation’s meeting with the Governor, but referred to a meeting that R N Ravi had with former army men on Tuesday.

The BJP maintains the murder reflected DMK’s “cruel disrespect to our Indian Army”, but Krishnagiri Police last week said the victim and the accused were “close blood relatives” and the “unfortunate incident” took place over a petty issue.

The police have arrested nine persons, including the DMK councillor and his policeman-son for the murder.