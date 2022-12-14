Rioting case against filmgoers at Kerala Film Festival triggers row

A rioting complaint against cinephiles who protested at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has sparked controversy.

On Monday, the Thiruvananthapuram city police registered a case against three youths and over 30 others in connection with a demonstration against the denial of admittance to Mammootty's Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Three youths who led the protest were arrested and later released on bail.

According to the FIR, various sections of IPC for unlawful assembly and rioting, which warrants up to a two-year sentence, were invoked against the accused.

With many film buffs raising strong protests against it, the film festival organisers, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, maintained that they did not file any complaint. Academy chairman Ranjith told the media that the police suo motu intervened in the matters and took action owing to the law and order issue. The academy did not give any police complaints, he said.

The law and order problem took place at IFFK's main venue - Tagore Theatre, with people in large numbers turning up for the world premiere of the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film. Delegates who reserved their seats and waited in the queue for hours were allegedly denied entry. This triggered strong protests, and some people allegedly tried to barge into the festival office.

Subsequently, the police took three into custody and registered the case. The incident also triggered widespread criticism that even as the number of delegates for IFFK has increased year after year, the organisers were not taking adequate measures to accommodate the crowd. This year there were around 12,000 delegates.