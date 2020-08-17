River Godavari in spate; two Telugu states on high alert

River Godavari in spate has kept the government machinery on high alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The river is flowing at dangerous levels at several points and has inundated many low-lying areas in the two states. The flood intensity is very high in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem of Telangana, East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh.

At the temple town of Bhadrachalam on the two states border, Godavari is gushing at the 61.2 feet mark and rising. Officials had issued the top third level warning.

Godavari is flowing over the under-construction spillway at Polavaram. Sandbags are installed at four places near Polavaram where the embankment is identified as weak, to prevent breaches.

At the Dowleshwaram barrage downstream in Andhra Pradesh, the last barrier before the river joins the Bay of Bengal, Godavari’s outflow is over 19 lakh cusecs and rising. The third level warning is issued here too.

According to the officials, over two hundred villages, many of them river island villages called lankalu in Telugu, are affected in the twin Godavari districts.

AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has held a review on the flood situation and the evacuation, relief camps etc. arrangements.

“Masks and sanitisers are made available in the relief camps and Covid-19 tests are conducted wherever necessary. Nutritious food is provided, and medical camps are also being set up. Primary Health Centres are equipped with generators and medicines for snake bites are also stored. With the possibility of communication systems getting affected, we are keeping satellite phones ready. Mechanised boats are arranged for ferrying essential goods,” officials said adding that the crop losses would be assessed after the flood waters recede.

Five SDRF teams and one of NDRF teams were deployed already in the two districts.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao also held a review and asked officials to take all precautionary measures. The meteorological department has forecast that heavy to very heavy rains would continue in the state for the next three to four days, CMO officials said.