Road block issue with Karnataka sorted out: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that roadblock issue between Kasargod and Mangaluru has been sorted out with Karnataka government issuing necessary directives to allow patients from Kasargod.
A protocol for allowing patients were being issued by Karnataka, which included a medical certificate from a doctor that the patient had no COVID-19 infection and he required treatment in a specific hospital in Mangaluru as the treatment facility was not available in Kasargod and the patient could not be taken up to neighbouring Kannur district in Kerala, he said.
Even as the Chief Minister said on Monday that Karnataka agreed to allow patients from Kasargod to Mangaluru hospitals, on Tuesday also some patients were reportedly stopped by Karnataka authorities on the Talapady check-post citing unavailability of any directives in that regard.
