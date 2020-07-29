Road show of new luxury car and lorries land Kerala businessman in trouble

A granite quarry businessman in Kerala landed in trouble after organising a roadshow with his new luxury car and six lorries at Kothamangalam on the outskirts of Ernakulam district.

Roy Kurian, who conducted the roadshow by sitting on top of the Benz car on Tuesday, had courted controversy earlier this month also by organising a dance party at a resort in Idukki district by flouting Covid-19 social distancing norms.

After the matter became controversial on Tuesday, the Kothamangalam police registered cases for negligent driving and flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms against him. All the vehicles were also seized.

The police said that the Roy was given bail from the station and the cases would be now decided by the court. The vehicles were still in police custody.

Earlier there were allegations that many local politicians and officials were among the 300 odd participants in the dance party with belly dancers held at a resort in Udumbancholla in Idukki. Roy had obtained bail in that case also.