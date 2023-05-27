Rogue tusker 'Arikomban' enters TN, causes havoc in Theni district

Rogue tusker 'Arikomban,' translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala last month, strayed into Cumbum in this district on Saturday, attacking one person and destroying property.

With the wild pachyderm roaming through the streets, civic authorities made announcement on public address system, cautioning people to stay indoors, even as videos of the elephant running around went viral.

Panicked local residents were seen running for safety, even as the elephant went around the town bordering Kerala.

It attacked one person, identfied as Paulraj, and he is under treatment at a government hospital, authorities said.

Local MLA, 'Cumbum' N Eramakrishnan took up the matter with Forest department authorites and discussions were on to translocate it by tranquilising it or tame it using a trained 'kumki' elephant.

The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids in neighnouring Kerala and love for rice, also damaged an autorickshaw in the town and uprooted a fence put up around a piece of land.