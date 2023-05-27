Rogue tusker 'Arikomban' enters TN, causes havoc

Rogue tusker 'Arikomban' enters TN, causes havoc in Theni district

Panicked local residents were seen running for safety, even as the elephant went around the town bordering Kerala

PTI
PTI, Theni ,
  • May 27 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 14:25 ist
This picture taken on April 29, 2023, shows forest officials transporting 'Arikomban' the wild elephant, at Idukki district in India's Kerala state. Credit: AFP Photo

Rogue tusker 'Arikomban,' translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala last month, strayed into Cumbum in this district on Saturday, attacking one person and destroying property.

With the wild pachyderm roaming through the streets, civic authorities made announcement on public address system, cautioning people to stay indoors, even as videos of the elephant running around went viral.

Also Read: Rogue tusker 'Arikomban' chased from inhabited area in Kerala

Panicked local residents were seen running for safety, even as the elephant went around the town bordering Kerala.

It attacked one person, identfied as Paulraj, and he is under treatment at a government hospital, authorities said.

Local MLA, 'Cumbum' N Eramakrishnan took up the matter with Forest department authorites and discussions were on to translocate it by tranquilising it or tame it using a trained 'kumki' elephant.

The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids in neighnouring Kerala and love for rice, also damaged an autorickshaw in the town and uprooted a fence put up around a piece of land.

