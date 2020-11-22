Romanian diplomats call on Puducherry CM

Ambassador of Romania for India Radu Dobre and its Consul General of Romania Vijay Mehta met with Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy during their visit here on Sunday.
The meeting was described as a courtesy call. Industries and Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan was also present at the meeting, an official source said. The meeting was described as a courtesy call. The visiting Ambassador and the Chief Minister discussed about tourism and culture, among others.
