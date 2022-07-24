Row erupts over Alappuzha district collector's posting

The Kerala government's decision to post IAS officer Sriram V as Alappuzha district collector triggered a row as he is accused in a late-night road rage case that claimed the life of a journalist in Thiruvananthapuram.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who was a former MLA of Alappuzha, said that the intention of the government in posting an IAS officer facing serious allegations as district collector was doubtful. The party would stage a protest against it, he told reporters.

It was in August 2019 that journalist K M Basheer was killed after a speeding car rammed into him in Thiruvananthapuram city during the late hours. While it was alleged that Sriram was driving the car and was in an inebriated state, the police did not subject him to a medical test citing that a woman was driving. Later the police filed charge sheet against him and the case is pending trial.