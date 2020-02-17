Row in Kerala over eliminating beef from police trainees' diet

Close on the heels of a row over Kerala Tourism sharing a beef recipe on its social media page, Kerala is witnessing another row over beef.

Beef will not be a part of the diet for the fresh batch of police trainees in the state. This has now triggered a row.

However, the Kerala police came out with a justification that the diet was prepared by a committee comprising experts. There were no deliberate intentions behind excluding beef from the diet. The fresh diet was prepared to ensure that the trainees remain healthy using locally available dishes.

The Kerala Police Academy issued the menu which included other non-vegetarian dishes like chicken.

The Kerala Police Academy was caught up in a row over beef earlier also after beef was banned in the Academy canteen. But the ban was lifted after it became controversial.

Beef has been regarded as a favourite dish of Malayalis and for this reason Centre's moves to impose a restriction on beef has triggered a strong resentment in Kerala. A recent post of a beef recipe on Kerala Tourism's social media page triggered allegations that it was a deliberate attempt of the Left-front government in the state to hurt sentiments.