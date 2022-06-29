Row in Malayalam film industry over 'club' remark and defending rape accused actor

Row in film industry over AMMA member's 'club' remark

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 29 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 22:41 ist
Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu arrives to attend the Annual General Body meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, in Kochi. Credit: PTI File Photo

An office bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) calling it a “club” has triggered a war of words within the association.

AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu, while defending the association's decision not to take any action against rape accused Vijay Babu until he was found guilty in court, said the association was only a “club”.

Actor-turned-politician, MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, expressed his displeasure over Babu’s “club” remark, while demanding action against Vijay Babu, who allegedly sexually abused a young actress on the pretext of offering her roles in films.

Responding to Kumar, Edavela Babu made a social media post describing the meaning of club “as an association dedicated to a particular interest or activity.” He also said that Kumar should not interpret club as a place to play cards or have liquor.

Edavela Babu also alleged that Kumar, on a separate occasion, had insisted that AMMA should not take any action against actor Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son, who was held by a central agency for a money laundering case.

Denying the allegation that he supported Bineesh, Kumar reiterated the demand for action against Vijay Babu.

