Row over destroying endosulfan stock in Kasargod

Kerala's Kasargod district, which has been witnessing protests by endosulfan victims and their families for due compensation, is now witnessing a fresh row over a move to destroy the remining stock of the pesticide.

The district administration's move to destroy around 1,450 litres of endosulfan that has remained unused for over two decades after the use of pesticide was banned in the district has triggered concerns among the local people.

While the locals are concerned that the move to destroy the endosulfan stock at the spot itself may lead to health hazards for the people in the localities, the district administration is of the view that the pesticide is being destroyed scientifically. Though the pesticide producer was earlier approached for taking back it and destroying it, they had rejected the proposal.

A meeting of the endosulfan victims' forum in Kasargod on Sunday decided to be prevent any move to destroy endosulfan within the district itself.

Endosulfan stock is kept in barrels at three places in the district - around 915 litres at Periya, around 450 litres in Rajapuram and around 75 litres in Chemmeni. In 2012 there were concerns over leakages of the pesticide and hence the demand to destroy the stock gained momentum.

Endosulfan victims forum leaders Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan told DH that any attempt to destroy the endosulfan stock in the district itself would be resisted as the people of the district already suffered its effects. He also alleged that the producers, Hindustan Insecticides Limited, refused to take back the stock and destroy it, citing local protest and concerns.

Meanwhile, Kasargod district authorities said that endosulfan was being destroyed scientifically with the help of experts from Agricultural University and Plantation Corporation of Kerala. A three level process using spirit would be used to destroy the pesticide without causing any sorts of health hazard, said the official.

The endosulfan victims of Kerala are still protesting against the alleged denial of due benefits to them. They have been staging demonstrations over the years raising demands for including more victims in the government's official list of victims as well as to pay the compensation of Rs 5 lakh ordered by the Supreme Court.

