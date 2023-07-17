Row over flex board warning students against public display of affection in Kerala's Malappuram

The Edavanna town in Malappuram district of Kerala has witnessed a row over a flex board warning students against public display of affection.

A flex board was placed under the aegis of 'Edavanna Janakeeya Kootayima' (people's forum) in the town the other day with the title 'warning to students'.

It said that no public display of affection shall be made at public places in the town. Those who wish to do so shall do so at their houses after tying the nuptial knot, the warning read.

It also warned that students seen around after 5 pm would be dealt with and handed over to their parents.

Subsequently, a counter flex by students appeared in the town which asked those indulging in moral policing to verify the mobile phones and social media accounts of their children.

It also said that those who were warning that students should not be seen around after 5 pm were even unaware that student concession was available in buses till 7 pm. It also questioned the right of anyone to place such a flex.

As the flex boards triggered much discussion, the police removed both flexes that were placed without permission from the local body. A case was also registered in connection with an altercation between two sections over the flex boards, said the police.