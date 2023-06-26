Row over hand-cuffing student activists in Kerala

The police action of hand-cuffing student activists held for waving black flags at the state education minister has triggered a row in Kerala.
Activists of Indian Union Muslim League's student wing Muslim Students Federation (MSF) were hand-cuffed. They staged the demonstration against minister V Sivankutty in protest against the issues over higher secondary seats.
Also Read | Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF: J P Nadda
Congress and IUML leaders alleged that the police were maintaining double standards. While opposition student activists were hand-cuffed, former activists of CPM's student wing Students Federation of India recently held for faking certificates were not hand-cuffed, they alleged.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit
Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked