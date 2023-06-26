Row over hand-cuffing student activists in Kerala

Row over hand-cuffing student activists in Kerala

Activists of Indian Union Muslim League's student wing Muslim Students Federation (MSF) were hand-cuffed.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 22:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police action of hand-cuffing student activists held for waving black flags at the state education minister has triggered a row in Kerala.

Activists of Indian Union Muslim League's student wing Muslim Students Federation (MSF) were hand-cuffed. They staged the demonstration against minister V Sivankutty in protest against the issues over higher secondary seats.

Also Read | Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF: J P Nadda

Congress and IUML leaders alleged that the police were maintaining double standards. While opposition student activists were hand-cuffed, former activists of CPM's student wing Students Federation of India recently held for faking certificates were not hand-cuffed, they alleged.

