Row over intimate pre-wedding photoshoots in Kerala

With 'Save the date' trend catching up among couples in Kerala on the social media, it has also triggered a row with some couple posting intimate photographs of pre-wedding photoshoots along with the 'Save the date' message.

Even the Kerala police were caught on the wrong foot as a post by the police's social media wing against posting the so intimate pre-wedding photos invited criticisms of moral policing. The police were even forced to withdraw the post. The social media is also now filled with trolls and memes ridiculing posting photoshoots of intimate moments for Save the date.

The fresh rows triggered after couple of intimate photoshoots of some Malayali couples went viral on social media. It included a mud love photoshoot and photos in wet attire. A few months back Kerala also witnessed a couple falling into a river after the country boat capsized during a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Hari Kumar, a professional photographer, said that these days many couples insist on very attractive pre-wedding photoshoots. Also, there are wedding firms that offer packages comprising of pre-wedding photoshoots to make the marriages memorable ones. Hence the pre-wedding photoshoots were gaining much popularity these days.

An official at the police's social media wing said that the police media centre had posted a message against posting intimate pre-wedding photos citing that even children were watching these photographs. However, the media centre withdrew the post as it triggered criticism of moral policing.

Many veteran professional photographers have raised concerns over the posting of intimate moments as pre-wedding photos. However, since there was no unlawful act involved in it, the police social media wing was keeping off from getting involved in it, said the official.