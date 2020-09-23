Row over Jagan's participation in Tirumala Brahmotsavams without wife

Even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy presented silk robes on state’s behalf to Tirumala Venkateswara following the annual Brahmotsavam custom, a fresh row ensued over his participation in the divine event without his wife by his side.

Reddy’s sixth known visit to the temple on Wednesday took place amidst a huge controversy over the YSRCP chief’s continuing refusal to submit his faith declaration in Lord Venkateswara as required by non-Hindus to enter the revered sanctum. Reddy and his family are followers of Christianity.

With the TDP and the BJP insisting that the chief minister should sign the form, several leaders were put under house arrest by the police in the Chittoor district anticipating obstructions to his convoy to the Tirumala hill.

In a marked shift from last September when he had first offered the silk robes, Reddy on Wednesday evening donned the Tirunaamam (a Vyshnavite symbol) on his forehead, while carrying the garments on his head into the temple. The gesture appeared to have pacified many, visibly on social media.

Nevertheless, the TDP and the BJP are pointing out a Hindu tradition to paint Reddy as insincere in his devotion.

According to purists, a married man should be accompanied by his wife in Hindu rituals.

“It would bring evil upon the state’s people when husband alone participates in the temple puja when his wife is alive,” former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday, while accusing Reddy of willfully hurting the Hindu devout sentiments.

BJP leaders also expressed similar opinions.

Rubbishing such statements, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Ram Janmabhoomi temple event (in August) with their wives.

The YSRCP minister had in the past few days triggered outrage by stating the Tirumala declaration rule as archaic and that it should be scrapped.

A prominent priest of a famous temple in Hyderabad opined that “the joint participation of a married couple in Hindu customs is very much desirable.”

“But Reddy’s case need not be seen as contemptuous as he was participating in the Brahmotsavams as head of the government, representing the people,” the Vedic scholar told DH, adding that there were past instances where chief ministers' wives could not accompany.

Former AP chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao said there is no rule that only the chief minister should offer the silk garments to the Lord. “If faith is lacking, then the endowments minister could do it,” Rao, who had earlier served as the TTD executive officer, says.

Reddy also participated in the Garuda Seva, the most prominent event of the 10-day celestial Brahmotsavams. The special day, usually attracting lakhs of devotees, was without public participation because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.