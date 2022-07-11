Row over 'Jai Beam' remark of Kerala CPM MLA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 11 2022, 07:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 07:08 ist

A 'Jai Beam' remark of a CPM MLA in Kerala, allegedly making a mockery of 'Jai Bhim', the popular slogan in support of B R Ambedkar, has triggered widespread resentment in Kerala. A social media campaign seeking the MLA's resignation is also doing the rounds on social media.

CPM MLA Murali Perunelly made the remarks in connection with the resignation of a minister over an anti-Constitution remark. The opposition Congress was raising 'Jai Bhim' slogans during the protest against the minister. Perunelly mocked it by asking whether the opposition's slogan was 'Jai Beam' by referring to the beams of a flyover constructed during the term of the previous Congress government in Kerala which suffered damage due to alleged irregularities in construction.

With MLAs of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs strongly flaying the remarks, Perunelly had to make a statement that he did not insult the slogan.

Even then the MLA is facing an attack on social media for allegedly insulting the 'Jai Bhim' slogan which is a popular slogan in many struggles of Kerala. A hashtag campaign seeking the MLA's resignation was also doing the rounds on social media.  The MLA is accused of hurting the self-esteem of the backward classes by mocking the 'Jai Bhim' slogan.

The CPM is trying to ignore the issue even as it just faced a major blow over the anti-Constitution remark of a minister.

