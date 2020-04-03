Row over Kerala BJP leader's travel during lockdown

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran was caught up in a row over travelling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Surendran, who was at Kozhikode when the lockdown was declared, travelled to Thiruvananthapuram, about 375 km from his place recently and also conducted a press conference.

Surendran justified his act saying that he travelled after obtaining permission from Kerala State Police Chief.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that since Surendran was the state leader of a political party there could have been some necessity for him to travel.