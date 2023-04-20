Row over Kerala CM's farewell party to Chief Justice

A farewell party organised by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Kerala Chief Justice S Manikumar has triggered a row.

Congress has demanded the Chief Minister to clarify the reasons for such an unprecedented farewell.

It was on Wednesday evening that the Chief Minister hosted the farewell to Manikumar at a luxury hotel at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram as he is retiring next week. Some ministers also attended the evening.

Law Minister P Rajeeve said that there was nothing wrong in the farewell. An attempt to create a smoke screen was going on, he said.

While opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress demanded the Chief Minister to explain the circumstance for organising such an unprecedented farewell, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that if it was an official farewell the opposition leader should have been also invited.

Some individuals were learnt to have petitioned the President and Chief Justice of India in this regard .

Kerala recently witnessed a row over Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta attending an Iftar feast organised by the Chief Minister close on the heels of a case against Vijayan with regard to alleged misuse of Chief Minister's distress relief fund being referred to the full bench.