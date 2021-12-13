Row over Muslim dancer not being allowed in Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in TN's Srirangam

Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain being disallowed to pray at the famous Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam has snowballed into a major controversy with the temple administration filing a complaint with the local police against an activist for stopping the artiste from entering the premises.

S Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple, has filed a complaint with the Srirangam Police squarely blaming Rangarajan Narasimhan, who is fighting to free temples in the state from government control, for not allowing Hussain to offer prayers at the temple on December 10.

Hussain has also filed a complaint with the police. On his part, Narasimhan has also sought action against Marimuthu for “admitting that non-Hindus are let inside” against the established rule. He wanted Marimuthu to be booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 295 (blasphemy), and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, Marimuthu sought criminal action against Narasimhan for not allowing Hussain, who had visited the temple in the past and had even performed, into the temple using force. The officer also reminded the police that as many as 21 cases have been filed against Narasimhan by the temple administration since 2016 and an FIR was registered only in three of them.

Quoting Hussain’s complaint filed with the temple administration, Marimuthu said the Bharatanatyam dancer was stopped by Narasimhan at the entrance on the basis of religion. Hussain has alleged in his complaint that Narasimhan used abusive language and shouted at him for entering a Hindu temple.

Countering Narasimhan’s contention that only Hindus should be allowed inside the temple, Marimuthu said anyone who professes faith in Sri Ranganatha Swamy and comes in the traditional attire will be allowed to offer prayers irrespective of their religion.

Hussain, who is associated with the DMK, had said on December 11: “This is the first time I was stopped at the Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam. I was stopped at the behest of one Rangarajan Narasimhan. I was stopped on the basis of religion, and I was literally pushed out.”

The temple management had said none from the administration side stopped Hussain from entering the premises and declared that it was “ready to welcome him anytime.”

