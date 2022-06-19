Row over participation Mavunkal's acquaintance in Kerala NRI meet

Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), a flagship NRI meet of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front government in Kerala, was caught up in a row over the participation of Anitha Pullayil, an Italy-based NRI, who allegedly had links with fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Conceived as a policy framing mechanism for Kerala NRIs' welfare, development and investment matters, LKS was held in the Kerala Assembly complex.

Anitha was in the news a few months back owing to her association with Kochi-based fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who she allegedly linked to many known persons. She was present at the LKS venue for two days. After someone identified her and it triggered allegations, she was asked by security personnel to leave.

NORKA-Roots, the Kerala government agency for NRI welfare that organised the LKS, clarified that she did not attend the main deliberations of LKS but only an open forum related to it. NORKA-Roots vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan rejected the need for any further probe on how she entered the venue that was restricted to invitees.

Congress had boycotted the event as part of the ongoing protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The grand old party alleged links of CPI(M) with shady characters, which became highlighted by Anitha's participation in the event. Opposition leader V D Satheesan had earlier alleged that there were no benefits from the previous editions of LKS and also flayed the money spent on the event during a financial crisis in Kerala.