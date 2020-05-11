Row over reference to Tablighi meet in bulletin

A reference to the Nizamuddin Tablighi meets as an event that caused the spread of COVID-19 to many in a bulletin of Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has triggered a row in Kerala.

Three official of the KPSC, which is the recruitment authority to Kerala government services, has been kept off from the duties of bulletin preparations and an internal inquiry was initiated.

It was in a column on contemporary issues and news in the April 15 issue of the fortnightly bulletin that a mention was made about Nizamuddin meet as the even that caused COVID-19 infection to many people.

KPSC chairman M K Sakeer said that the column was meant for contemporary topics and it was being prepared based on the reports in leading media at the time of preparing each bulletin. It seems that the issue was now being raised with vested interest groups, he alleged.