Row over sanitiser ad film shooting at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala

An advertisement film of a sanitiser firm that was shot on the premises of the renowned Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala has triggered a row.

With allegations that the advertisement was shot flouting the restrictions imposed on promotional activities of private firms at the temple premises, the temple authorities have lodged a petition against the firm.

A private firm that was awarded the work for disinfecting the temple premises for one year had allegedly shot the advertisement at the temple premises featuring a popular actress. The incident came to light after the actress shared the advertisement film on social media.

The temple authorities maintained in the police complaint that the private firm misused the permission given for disinfecting the temple premises by shooting the ad film. Guruvayur Assistant Commissioner of Police Biju Bhaskar told DH that the petition was forwarded to the temple police station for necessary action. Steps like registering a case would be taken only after looking into the legal aspects.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary A Nagesh, who raised the issue, said that the Devaswom Authorities were trying to wash their hands off the responsibility after the allegations came up. It was a very lengthy shooting done professionally at the temple premises. Why didn't the temple authorities prevent the shooting? The Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas's stand that he was unaware of the ad film shooting was a baseless justification, he said.

There were allegations that the private firm had pasted their firm's logo on the circles drawn at the temple premises for devotees to stand in the queue by maintaining social distancing. The stickers were removed by temple authorities after the row triggered.